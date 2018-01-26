Seven teenagers in hospital with alcohol poisoning

A number of teenagers were treated for alcohol poisoning at Narvik Hospital, in the early hours of Friday.

“These are teens aged 15 through 17. They have all been to an event at the same restaurant. Between five and ten of them were unconscious and hospitalized for treatment,” said Fred Leirvik, Head of Operations in the Nordland Police District, to NTB.

Press watch Per-Christian Johansen at the University Hospital Nord-Norge informs VG Friday morning that there were seven youths sent to the hospital after the incident.

– “Three were admitted for observation and medical follow-up. The others were checked and sent home,” Johansen says.

“The three who were admitted are not seriously injured and will be released sometime during the day,” says Johansen.

The police received the first message of drunk teenagers around 23:00 Thursday. The messages continued to come in until around 02:00 time.

“There were several kids who came to the hospital without us being informed of it. There has been great pressure there,” says Leirvik.

He says there was too much alcohol intake, but it is uncertain whether the drink was brought or bought.

“This is a serious matter, you have to be 18 to buy and drink alcohol. The Narvik police department will investigate the matter further, and investigate with the restaurant about how this has happened,” says the operations manager.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today