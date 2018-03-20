Several animals die after roof collapse in Ringsaker

137 animals had to be saved Monday night when the roof of an operational building collapsed in Ringsaker in Hedmark.Several animals had to be killed.

Approximately 150 cattle were found inside the building.

‘’137 animals have been collected and all animals are accounted for.

We are uncertain of the exact number, but between ten and fifteen animals had to be killed,” said operations manager, Atle B. von Obstfelder of the inland police district to NTB news agency.

The building in Åsmarka, according to gd.no, is a recent building, and the roof had collapsed in the middle.

Obstfelder said the area is blocked off and there will be investigations at the scene.

The inland police district reported the incident at 19.30, and just before midnight

police,firemen, veterinarians and emergency services were finished at the scene.

“There were no people inside the building when the roof fell,” said Sissel Svarstad, Operations Manager, to NTB earlier this evening.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today