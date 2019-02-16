Several arrested after man dies in Bergen stabbing

A man in his 20s who was stabbed in Bergen on Friday night is dead. Several men have been arrested in connection to the incident.

The police received notice of a fight between several

people at Danmarks plass at 21.30.

‘’In connection to the fight, a person was stabbed. The person was attended by health personnel and driven to the emergency room at Haukeland hospital’’ wrote the Western police district in a press release. At 05.00 on Saturday, the police said the man in his 20s had been declared dead at the hospital. The relatives were notified of the death.

Five to ten people were involved in the fight. At 04.00, operations manager, Per Algrøy of the Western police district informed VG newspaper that several people were arrested after the stabbing.

’’They are charged with bodily offences and we have begun to question them. The findings came after investigations on the spot and information we received.

We put a lot of patrols on the case and arrested those we hit on’’ he said.

Algrøy did not say how many people were arrested, but said they are men aged between 20 and 30 years.

