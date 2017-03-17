Several avalanches in Hardanger – both mountain passes are closed

Bad weather in the mountains. Several avalanches in Hardanger in the last few days.

Wednesday morning there was a major avalanche in Tokheimslia, but also elsewhere snow came down the mountainsides.

Friday afternoon a new large avalanche down towards county road 550 by Velure in Ullensvang. The avalanche probably hit one of several avalanche covers protecting the road. There are a total of three tunnels on the section where the avalanche hit.

Only hours earlier other media, including Bergens Tidende, reported avalanches down the mountain sides in Odda.

There are so far no reports of damage or closed roads in connection with the avalanches.

The storm in the mountains, however, creates trouble in the mountains and Friday both E134 and highway 7 were closed to all traffic.

– Expect better weather towards the afternoon and evening, the Road Traffic Management Centre said, but have not yet disclosed when the roads may open again.

Tommy Skårholen at Skredvarslinga (avalanche warning centre) said to Hardanger Folkeblad Wednesday that there was great danger of avalanches in the area.

-rising temperatures are expected which increases the risk of spontaneous avalanches, because the binding of the snow decreases. It also seems that there is another round of snow and wind coming. It can get pretty nasty in the days ahead, warns Skårholen.

NVE warns that from Hardanger in the south to North Troms in the north there now is avalanche danger level 3 – i.e. considerable. Strong winds and snow showers in the mountains have given unstable snow conditions, and in some regions in the south and in Nordland, there are possibilities for naturally triggered avalanches.

This story originates from Hardanger Folkeblad.

Source: Hardanger Folkeblad / Norway Today