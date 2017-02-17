Several boat tourists still in hospital after accident in Harstad

Five of the British tourists who were involved in boating accident in Harstad Thursday, are still in hospital.

“Two of them are slightly injured and will be discharged today. One has moderate injuries and the last is seriously injured, but stable”, says spokesman Per Christian Johansen at the University Hospital of North Norway, according to NRK news.

These four are hospitalized in Harstad, while the fifth is hospitalised in Tromso. Ten emerged unscathed from the accident.

In total 22 people were taken to hospital after a tourist boat accident in Harstad Thursday afternoon. The accident occurred when a RIB-boat ran into “Selbanes Sail” – a fountain in the Harstad harbour. One of the injured is a crew member.

NRK has been in contact with some of the tourists who were involved in the accident. They are strongly affected by what has happened and do not want to be interviewed. They will visit those in the hospital in Harstad today.

Police are investigating the case, and examined the fountain today.

Two RIBs with space for eleven passengers each were involved in the accident, of which one ran into the fountain. The boats belong to the company ‘Visit Harstad’.

The company’s manager, Jan Erik Kristoffersen, says that they are still in dialog with the Harstad crisis team in order to take care of those involved and their families.

“All things considered things are quite well, but we have put together a custom program for the day and the rest of the time they are here”, says Kristoffersen.

Kristoffersen said that “Visit Harstad’ has been notified that representatives of the British Embassy in Oslo will arrive Harstad early today. Furthermore there will be people from the tour operator who arranged the trip for the British tourists present. We assist them in their efforts to follow this up in the best possible way”

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today