Several hundred suffers from Norwegian cancellations

Several hundred suffers from Norwegian Air Shuttle cancellations

Norwegian has had a shortage of crew this weekend, and the company can not promise that additional flights will not be canceled.

– We do everything we can to operate according to the route plan, but we can not rule out irregularities, says Daniel Kirchhoff, communications officer in an email to NRK.

According to the channel there are several hundred Norwegians who are now affected, several of them at airports abroad. Others are stuck in Norway and are disallowed from going on holiday.

18 flights last year

On Sunday six flights from Gardermoen were cancelled.

Last year, Norwegian Air Shuttle had to cancel 18 flights the first weekend of July. In total, between 4,000 and 5,000 passengers were affected.

