Several killed in US attack on Syria

Several people are dead after a US missile attacks against the airbase Shayrat in Homs province in Syria .

US President Donald Trump says the attack was necessary.

Military attack against the Syrian air base early on Friday, according to the governor of Homs led to loss of life. The Airbase is said to have been on fire for two hours after it was hit at 3:45 am on Friday.

– There are martyrs, but we do not yet know how many, neither the number of dead or injured, Talal Barazi told AFP via telephone.

– We of course condemn this, all attacks on Syrian military bases are reprehensible, Barazi goes on to say that the attack is a support to the “terrorists on the ground.”

New rotation

The attack is a reaction to Syria alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians. The planes that supposedly stood for the chemical attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun, were stationed at Shayrat. At least 86 people were killed in the attack in the Idlib province on Tuesday.

This is the first US attack directly against the Syrian Government and Donald J. Trump’s most dramatic military decision since he became President.

– The attack against Syria was necessary for our national security, said Trump in a televised speech from the resort of Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where he’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump informed Xi about the attack beforehand.

The Syrian opposition says the attack is a very important American reaction.

– Let’s say that this is the beginning of a message to the Syrian regime that they can not do anything like that with impunity, press spokesman for the opposition group Syrian National Coalition (SNC), Ahmed Ramadan, stated.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today