Several people stabbed in Oslo

A man in his 40’s was stabbed in an Oslo street in the Old Town of the capital. Additionally, two others were stabbed at Haarklous plass.

The 40 year old was driven to hospital after being stabbed in the back, reported VG newspaper. The seriousness of the man’s injury isn’t yet known.

‘He’s been driven to hospital, and we are questioning any witnesses,’ said operations manager Christian Krohn Engseth of Oslo Police District to NTB news.

‘The Serious Crime Squad (Krimvakta) are on our way, and we have a patrol at the hospital to try to talk to him.

So far we have little information,’ continued Engseth.

The police were notified of the violent episode at 23.48 on Saturday night. Just 16 minutes later, they were called to another knife attack at Haarklous plass in Torshov.

‘We moved relatively quickly to an apartment where there were three people. Two of these had knife wounds. They are

receiving ambulance treatment on the spot, and were driven to the emergency room,’ said the operation manager.

The police are looking for a possible perpetrator of the attacks, who was seen running from the site in the direction of Nordkapps gate and Sæverud’s plass. He is described as dark skinned, and was wearing a dark jacket.

