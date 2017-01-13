Several police stations stop issuing passports

The police station in the Eastern Police District will no longer be issuing passports.

The reason given is that it is no longer considered a secure enough outlet, reported NRK news.

‘We have stringent safety requirements and procedures related to passports. That means we have to reduce the number of places appropriate for doing this’, said Police Chief. Steven Hasseldal.

On Friday, Police Director, Odd Reidar Humlegård added that they have arrived at a final list of the police stations which will be closed down for passport issuance.

‘The centralization of the issuance of passports is not part of the so-called neighborhood police reform, but a result of stricter requirements for doing so’, according to Hasseldal.

Currently only the Eastern Police District, which includes the areas of Østfold, Follo and Romerike, are affected, but the police chief believes the changes will affect the rest of the country eventually.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today