Several received minor injuries when minesweeper ran aground

Minesweeper, KNM Otra ran aground at high speed in Sogn earlier this year, supplying minor injuries to several of those who were on board.

The accident occurred at Saltskår Lykt in Solund municipality on January 31st during testing of officers before a Commanding Officer course for mine clearers, reported NRK news.

The news channel has disclosed internal correspondence in the military, and the accident has not been made public until now. The ship was moving at approximately 18 knots when it hit the beach on a clear night.

‘There were some bruises and abrasions. One person had to get a few stitches for a cut head, and one had neck problems afterwards’, said Naval Commander, Per Rostad.

A commission of inquiry has been established, and a report on the accident will be completed by the summer.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today