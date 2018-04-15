Several rescued after boating accidents

Several people had to get help from rescue services in various places in the country on Saturday night.

The main rescue center (HRS) in Southern Norway had enough to do last night.

At 23:30, a person was rescued by the local fire department after a 34-foot leisure boat began sinking south of Spangereid Canal in Lindesnes.

An hour later, HRS could report more rescue operations in the region.

A person had to get help from RS Bergesen after an event at Holmsbu in Hurum, while another person was assisted by emergency services following an accident at Godøya in Giske municipality.

In addition, a boat at Torungen in Kristiansand required RS Inge Steensland to be pulled out and help four people on board.

