Several serious injuries on the NCS

Several serious injuries on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS)

Last year, 205 injuries to personel were recorded on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS). 27 of them were serious – an increase of ten from the previous year.

This is shown by statistics taken from the annual report ‘ The Risk level in Norwegian petroleum activities (RNNP)’, according to the NSA web pages.

– The RNNP figures unfortunately show that the number of serious injuries on the shelf is on the rise. After several years with decline, we see that there has been an increase every year since 2013, with the exception of 2016. That is worrying, says Ptil director Anne Myhrvold.

Within the area of responsibility of the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (Ptil), there was one fatal accident last year. Maersk Interceptor

– That was a tragic accident, and it’s important to get into the bottom of the reasons behind and learn from what happened, says Myhrvold.

A survey among those working on the Norwegian shelf and at the land facilities also shows a negative trend. The assessment of the working environment showed a significant detoriaton in terms of physical, chemical, ergonomic, psychosocial and organizational work environment. Employees on the NCS also reported a increased sense of danger in 2017 than at the previous survey made in 2015.

On the other hand, the RNNP figures show reduced potential for so-called major accidents occuring.

– The industry must ensure that the good progress continues with regard to the reduced risk of major accident happening. At the same time, it is important to take hold of the development features which now point in a negative direction, says Myhrvold.

