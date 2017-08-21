Several thousand demonstrated against the imprisonment of student leaders in Hong Kong

Thousands of protesters raise umbrellas during a rally to support young activists Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow in downtown Hong Kong Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Pro-democracy groups rallied to support the three activists after Hong Kong's High Court overturned an earlier sentence and sent them to prison on Thursday for their roles in a rally that sparked massive demonstrations in 2014. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Posted By: Harald Breievne
21. August 2017
Several thousand took to the streets in Hong Kong Sunday to demonstrate against the imprisonment of student leaders Joshua Wong (20), Nathan Law (24) and Alex Chow (27).
The student leaders are jailed for illegal assembly for between six to eight months, Reuters writes.
Democracy activists are known for their participation in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement in 2014, also known as the umbrella revolution.
Source: VG / Norway Today
