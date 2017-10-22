Several thousand in fur protests in 30 cities

There was a nationwide demonstration against fur, which took part in a large number of cities and towns, Saturday night with torch lights against the use of fur. Altogether, almost 9,000 people took part in the walks, the organizers reported.

In Oslo, the walk went from Youngstorget to the Parliament, where there were appeals. Several thousand met up before the walk started at 17 o’clock on Saturday.

“The last figures we’ve been given are 4,200. From other cities, hundreds are reported,” said Siri Martinsen of NOAH, for animal rights to TV 2.

A press release from NOAH later in the evening revealed that 8,900 demonstrated in 30 cities.

“With another record high meeting of participants and a record high of cities, NOAH’s torchlight walk against fur shows that the people will never forget the furry animals. We simply will not give up until all fur farms go away, fox and mink should not live in tight cages, says Martinsen.

Full shutdown requirement

Among the slogans on the posters were “No more empty words, we need empty cages”. One of those who participated in the selection in the capital was cartoonist Lise Myhre.

NOAH – Animal rights are behind the demonstrations, and the requirement is that the fur farming must stop.

