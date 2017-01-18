Severe weather causes road closures in north

Stormy weather in Northern Norway has led to road closures, convoys and cancelled ferries.

Just after 6 o’clock on Wednesday morning, E69 between Repvåg and Nordkapptunnelen was closed due to inclement weather. In addition, the section of road from Skipsfjordhøgda toll to Skarsvåg further north towards Nordkapp.

On county road 156 the section from Gjesværkrysset-Gjesvaer was closed shortly after midnight. During the night and early morning county roads 888 Bakkar Fjord Hopseidet and 889 Snefjord-Havøysund were also closed.

Convoy driving in Troms was initiated on Tuesday afternoon, on E6 over Kvænangsfjellet because of weather conditions.

Several ferry routes have been affected. In Nordland, Bodø-Værøy is cancelled, and the same is Øksfjord- Hasvik in Finnmark.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today