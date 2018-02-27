Sex & Society Welcomes HRH The Crown Princess of Norway Mette-Marit

HRH The Crown Princess of Norway Mette-Marit was greeted with an enthusiastic welcome at Monday’s Sex and Society event in Oslo. The society operates Norway’s largest center for sexual and reproductive health.

Speaking upon the importance of the day’s topics, Princess Mette-Marit said; ‘Removing guilt from human sexuality is a worthwhile endeavor and presenting sexual information in a straight forward manner to children and to those seeking sexual information leads ultimately to better health.’

‘In today’s permissive sexual climate, I think it’s particularly critical that open communications are established when presenting any topic. Traditionally, shame has kept various sexual topics from frank discussion and thus has sheltered too many from valid information.’ – commented the Princess.

This is Princess Metta-Marit 2nd royal visit to the health center.

Monday’s event saw health discussions focused upon the importance of removing ambiguity from within sexual topics and also how removing unwarranted sexual guilt helps with improving mental and overall physical health.

MISLEADING SEXUAL INFORMATION

Maria Røsok, center manager cited the importance of the day; ‘We know that young people get a lot of information about sex and sexuality through pornography, the internet and from peers. Unfortunately, much of that information is often misleading.’ – said Røsok.

CHILDHOOD PORNOGRAPHY

Health surveys reveal that Norwegian children face higher exposure to internet pornography than within other European countries. A Norwegian Media Authority report details that Norwegian children are being exposed to pornography at an earlier age than previous generations.

Sex and society is Norway’s largest center for sexual and reproductive health, offering various programs focused upon removing sexual taboo and stigma from within society and the human sexual matrix.

