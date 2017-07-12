Increase in cases of sexual offenses in the Armed Forces

The number of cases involving sexual offenses in the Armed Forces has increased from 8 to 32 in five years. “A powerful warning light,” says the head of the Norwegian Officers Association.

Never before has the military police in the Armed Forces been notified of so many sexual offenses committed by military personnel as in 2016, according to Bergens Tidende.

– This is a powerful warning light, and very negative for the reputation of the Defense Forces, says Torbjørn Bongo who is leader of the Norwegian Officers Association.

In 2011, 8 sexual violation cases were registered by the Armed Forces. In 2015 the number had increased to 25. It appears in the Military Police’s Annual Report for 2016 prepared by the Armed Forces Military Police Department.

Terje Raknerud, chief of the Military Police Investigation Department, says most offenses are sexual acts without consent and sexually offensive behavior.

Totally unacceptable

Trond Kotte, Assistant Chief of Staff in the Armed Forces, says the result was unexpected.

-I was surprised. That Norwegian law is being violated by people in the Armed Forces is completely unacceptable. In the case of sexual harassment, the Armed Forces have zero tolerance, says Kotte.

The report mentions several possible reasons for the high numbers, including better reporting, greater willingness to report and higher women’s share in the Armed Forces.

