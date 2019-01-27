Ropstad disassociates from sexual reorientation

The Norwegian Minister for Children and Family, Kjell Ingolf Ropstad (Christian Democrats), disassociates himself from attempting to change persons with undesired sexual orientation», that a Christian Forum promotes. The Forum is associated with his religious community.

Kjell Inge Ropstad’s own religious community, Oslo Mission Church Bethlehem, is one of 90 denominations that belong to Misjonskirken Norge (the Mission Church), which in turn is affiliated with the Christian network “Til Helhet” (Completeness), writes the leftist newspaper Klassekampen.

Til Helhet

The Christian Fundamentalist Network calls itself an interdisciplinary contact forum, whose purpose is to help gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transsexuals (LGBTQ) to change their sexual orientation.

«Til Helhet want to assist you who have one – for you -who experience unwanted sexual orientation or unwanted emotions (lesbian/gay/bisexual feelings/transsexuality), and who yourself wants help in the process of finding a different path in this», the Christian Forum’s presentation of itself informs on its website.

The website states that the purpose of the Forum is to convey the belief that one can change sexual orientation. Adding that one can live a life in chastity.

Room for all

The Cabinet Minister writes to Klassekampen in an email that he does not know the matter in detail, but that he does not necessarily agree with everything the church he is affiliated with, stands for. He emphasises that he wants a society with room for all and also highlights that freedom of belief and view of life, is important to him.

Ropstad posts on Facebook on On Saturday, that he disassociate from attempts on sexual reorientation.

“I am the Minister for Children and Family for all children, regardless of sexual orientation, and for all family forms. People have to decide for themselves what lives they want to live and with whom,” Ropstad asserts.





