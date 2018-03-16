Sexually transmitted diseases, gonorrhoea and syphilis increasing in Norway

The number of cases of the sexually transmitted diseases,gonorrhoea and syphilis, increased by 28 and 19% respectively from 2016 to 2017.

The development of the increasing number with the two diseases has long raised concern with the health authorities.Twenty years ago, the Norwegian Medical Association magazine informed the public that gonorrhoea was almost extinct in

Norway, and that syphilis was rare. Since then, infection has increased year by year, despite repeated warnings from the authorities.

Figures from the MSIS at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health show that 1,399 cases of gonorrhoea, and 223 cases of syphilis were registered in Norway, up from 1,096 and 188 in 2016.

The trend has shown a sharp increase over the past ten years,from 238 gonorrhoea cases, and 61 cases of syphilis in 2007.

Both syphilis and gonorrhoea were far more prevalent in Norway 40 to 50 years ago. In the early 1960s, the annual number of reported cases of gonorrhoea increased in Norway.

Approximately 2,000 cases of gonorrhoea were reported per year in the 1960s, and increased until reaching over 14,000 cases in 1975.

Gonorrhoea is an infection that infects during sexual intercourse,and oral sex. It can cause serious health problems but is easy to treat.

Syphilis also infects during sexual intercourse. The disease was particularly widespread until the 1950s, when the number of cases was greatly reduced. Syphilis can be cured with penicillin,but untreated it can cause life-long and serious health problems.

