Shepherd Finds Missing 75yr Norwegian

A 75 yr Norwegian man first reported lost in 2015 may have been found.

The Turkish news agency IHLAS reports the discovery near Alanya, Turkey of human remains that may be from a missing elderly Norwegian man.

A formal forensic investigation is underway by Turkish authorities.

The 75 yr Norwegian was first reported missing by family in September, 2015 after a failed return from jogging in Oba, Turkey.

FOUND BY SHEPHERD

Turkish police were alerted of possible human remains after a shepherd discovered and notified local authorities Saturday, 10 February.

DNA REQUEST

Turkish police requested DNA from the missing Norwegian’s family and are comparing.

NTB confirms communicating with Norwegian authorities. ‘We’ve been informed that it may be a Norwegian citizen but as yet there’s been no positive identification.’ states Savnet section head Anders Lunnan Oksvold.

At post it was unclear when Turkish authorities expect to report results from DNA testing.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today