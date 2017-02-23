Ship is to be fumigated due to stomach flu

Seven people have been diagnosed with flu on the Hurtigruten ship MS Finnmarken, currently docked in Bergen to get a thorough cleaning before continuing.

– We have had some cases of stomach flu over the last few days. We are talking about seven cases, says press responsible for Hurtigruten, Øystein Knoph, to NRK news.

He says that they do not know what the reason is for people becoming sick. They have all gone off their shift in Bergen, which is a turnaround port for the ship, and no further crew have been affected since.

Thorough wash-down of the ship

– We are used to dealing with many people simultaneously and have good routines for what to do when flu is detected, Knoph said.

Before Christmas there also was a flu epidemic on a Hurtigruten ship. Then it was MS Polarlys which paid the penalty. The ship had to be washed down and a planned Christmas party had to be moved onshore.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today