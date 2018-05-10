Shots fired in Maridalsveien in Oslo

Several shots were fired at Alexander Kielland’s plass in Oslo at midnight on Wednesday night. The police are looking for a perpetrator.

“We are looking for a perpetrator and are still conducting on-site technical investigations,” said Operations Manager, Gjermund Stokkli of Oslo Police District to NTB news at 06.15.

“We think it all started with an event in Torggata at 23.34, during which a taxi driver was threatened by a person with a gun. The person ran from the spot,and a few minutes later, at 23.40, we received the first message of shots fired in Maridalsveien,’’ said Stokkli.

From the police’s information it appears that the two events were linked. Stokkli said there were many witnesses to the incident, and that they have a description of the perpetrator.

He said the police found a large number of empty shells at the scene, but in the interests of the investigation, they do not want to give out with the exact number.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today