Significant avalanche risk in several parts of the country

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) have issued a snow report warning at Spitsbergen, and in Jotunheimen and Vest-Telemark.

With low temperatures, glorious sun, and great snow, this weekend there are excellent conditions to get out all over the country.

However, NVE warned people not to travel on steep terrain in Nordenskiöld Land on Spitsbergen, as well as Jotunheimen and West Telemark. There is a danger of avalanches, creating the main problem.

The snow forecast is valid for Saturday and Sunday.

