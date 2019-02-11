Significant hazard of avalanches in Norway

Significant hazard of avalanches several places in Norway

The danger of avalanches has increased to level three and is considered significant in Nordland, at Sunnmøre, in Buskerud and in parts of Telemark, according to the latest hazard warning from The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE).







According to the updated avalanche hazard warning from NVE, there is a considerable danger of avalanches in several places in Norway on Monday and Tuesday.

This is particularly the case for Lofoten & Vesterålen, Ofoten, Salten & Svartisen in Nordland, as well as in Trollheimen, Romsdal, Sunnmøre, Inner Fjordane, Jotunheimen, Hardanger, Inner Sogn and at Voss in Central and Western Norway.

In Hallingdal in Buskerud and in West Telemark, the danger level is, likewise, increased to level three.

There is a lot of wind and freshly fallen snow, explaining why the avalanche danger increases. It is expected up to 200 millimetres of freshly fallen snow in combination with a light gale on Monday. 100-150 millimetres are, additionally, moved by the wind.

Freshly fallen snow and wind will form up to large slabs of snow in steep leeward slopes, which can loosen naturally; and are very unstable, NVE cautions.





© NTB Scanpix / #



