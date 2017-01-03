Siv Jensen to deliver a New Year speech on Facebook

Fremskrittspartiet (FRP – Progress Party) leader, Siv Jensen, enters the election year of 2017 with a live New Year speech on Facebook on Tuesday.

‘It will be a kick-start to a historic campaign. FRP enters the election for the first time as a ruling party’, saidJensen to news agency, NTB.

While Prime Minister and Høyre Party leader, Erna Solberg, will hold a New Year speech on live television, Jensen must settle

for Facebook, though she doesn’t hang her head over the reason.

‘Facebook is an important arena that gives you the opportunity to speak directly to your own voters and sympathisers. You will be asked on the fly,

and there is no sudden cut to destroy what you say. It’s uncensored’, said Jensen.

Settlement with Arbeiderpartiet (Labour Party)

The FRP leader stated that the Arbeiderpartiet will be the main opponent in the upcoming election and will give notice of a settlement

with the Ap leader, Jonas Gahr Støre, in Tuesday’s speech.

‘There was much wobbling throughout the day. He had one meaning at breakfast and another at lunch’, said Jensen.

She believes Støre is unclear about oil operations in Lofoten, asylum and immigration policy, and about which government constellation

he enters the election with. Rødt, MDG, SV og Senterpartiet (Red, MDG, SV and the Center) are gathered around him. It is a fun bouquet’,

said Jensen.

Charged up

Charging up the speech took Jensen away, while the government gathered for a strategy conference at Leangkollen in Asker.

‘It has become a tradition that government members gather at the beginning of a New Year to seek remedies, look ahead and

make plans’, said Jensen.

Election year 2017 was discussed during the strategy conference, so it will also shape the FRP leader’s self-initiated New Year speech

on Tuesday.

‘It is clear that the election campaign will make a mark on the political debate to come’, she said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today