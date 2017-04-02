Six arrested for having attacked asylum seeker in London

Six people have been arrested in London on suspicion of having abused a 17-year-old asylum seeker Friday. The boy is seriously wounded.

The four men and two women were arrested Saturday evening, the BBC reports.

It was late Friday night that the 17-year-old Kurdish Iranian asylum seeker was attacked when he and two friends were waiting for the bus in Croydon, south of London.

The boy allegedly was repeatedly kicked while he lay on the ground. His condition is serious but stable.

Two friends of 17-year-old escaped the incident with minor injuries. According to the BBC, a total of eight people were involved in the attack.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today