Six charged for smuggling nearly 400 kilos of gold

Six men will meet in Oslo district court, accused of smuggling a total of 397 kilos of gold. The gold’s total value could be at least 143 million kroner.

The indictment states that two of the six defendants must have introduced or facilitated the import of 397 kilograms of gold. The gold was not confiscated, and the two business owners alone owe about 28 million kroner in unpaid customs duties.

The gold would have been introduced for resale in two companies owned by the two, and the other four defendants should have assisted in transporting the gold across the border.

In this case, the relationship is considered extreme especially because of the amount smuggled and that the gold was intended for resale and the alleged volume of imports and customs deductions.

Of the defendants, five are of Swedish origin, while one is Finnish. The incidents they are being charged for took place between 2011 and 2012.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today