Six drownings in Norway in January 2019

All of the deceased are grown-up males. The youngest in his late twenties, the oldest in his seventies. This according to the statistics regarding drownings compiled by the Norwegian Rescue Company.

One of the fatalities ended up in the water with his car, while four were found in the ocean and one was discovered in a lake.

In 2017 and 2018, falls from a pier/solid ground into sea/lake/river accounted for 51 and 45 per cent of all deaths caused by drowning in Norway, respectively.

“This is one of the categories we will take a closer look at this year. This in order to map out risks and finding possible preventive measures, Leader of the drowning section of the Norwegian Rescue Company,” Tanja Krangnes, informs.

Looking at deaths due to drowning through the year in the period 2009 – 2018, fewest of the drownings occur in December and January.

During the summer months, when most people stay on and by the water, the number of persons who drown is three times higher than during the winter months.

Drownings in Norway 2009-2018 Month Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec # 39 41 54 80 109 104 150 129 90 71 51 30

