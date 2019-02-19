Six gambling companies are banned in Norway

Six Malta-based gambling companies accused of working illegally in Norway will now be banned from operating here on land.

The Lottery and Foundation Inspectorate has decided to ban the companies by ordering Norwegian banks to block payments in and out of accounts belonging to those six companies. A spokesman for the Inspectorate told the newspaper, Times of Malta, on Sunday.

The news agency Bloomberg and the Norwegian media DN and E24 also mention the case.

Norwegian banks are not allowed to transfer money to accounts held by the six companies, which, according to the Authority, market themselves in Norway and offer online casino and cash games to players, without permission.

NTB has not yet received the information from the Lottery and Foundation Inspectorate.

