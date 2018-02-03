Six Russians rejected by Swiss court, disallowed from Olympics

Six Russians formely convicted of doping tried the courts to participate in the Pyeongchang Olympics, but are denied by a Swiss court.

According to Insidethegames, skater Pavel Kulizjnikov and five other athletes tried to get the ok to participate in the Olympics in a Swiss court.

The IOC refuses to allow a number of Russian athletes to attend the winter games as a result of organized doping by the Russian Government.

In addition to Kulizjnikov, teammate Denis Juskov, biathletes Irina Starytsj and Alexander Loginov, short track skater, Tatjana Borodulina, and ski jumper Dmitrij Vasiljev tried to gain access through a civil court in Switzerland. There the answer was “njet”. All six athletes have been involved in doping earlier.

A number of profiles like Viktor An, Anton Sjipulin and Sergey Ustjugov are also denied to participate in the Olympics.

The IOC is considering letting 13 Russians participate in the Olympics

13 Russian athletes and two coaches might still be allowed to appear at the Pyeongchang Olympics. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will assess each case individually before a final decision is made.

28 Russian athletes were acquitted by the sports tribunal (CAS) earlier this week. 13 of them have already quit, there are therefore only 15 Russians fighting for the right to participate in the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The CAS court in Lausanne has lifted the athletes’ lifetime ban from participating in the Olympics.

– We’ll review each case before we make a decision concerning them, an IOC spokesman says on Saturday.

The Russian Olympic Committee has been suspended by IOC. It is therefore up to the International Olympic Committee if the Russian athletes may attend the Olympics or not.

Cross-country skiers Alexander Legkov and Maxim Vylegzjanin are among the Russians who are hoping to participate in the winter games in South Korea. The International Ski Federation (FIS) has already lifted the suspension of eight Russian cross-country skiers after they have been aquitted by CAS.

The Olympics starts in a week from now.

