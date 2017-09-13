Six suspects in a murder attempt by relatives

Six suspected in a murder attempt on a relative

Six members of a family are suspected with involvement, or murder attempt, where an 18 years old woman was the target, in Oppegård.

Both the suspects and the victim are in the same family.

Police was informed about the violent incident on Tuesday, 19.00 (GTM +1), when the victim of the murder attempt was hospitalized in Oppegård.

“We are informed, that she is out of imminent life-threatening danger, and her injuries are moderate. We have apprehended six people, whom are all related to the victim. The six suspects are charged with murder attempt, or involvement with the attempt to assassinate the young woman.” – says Police Superintendent, Rikke Hallgren.

The crisis team, in Oppegård municipality, has been notified, according to the Police

