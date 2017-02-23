Six out of ten parents are concerned about their children online

60 percent of Norwegian parents say they are concerned about their children’s safety online, according to a survey conducted for Telenor. Their greatest fear exposure to violence.

The survey results will be used for the Telenor-owned website foreldreskolen.no, a resource site that wants to help to increase parents’ knowledge of their children’s digital lives.

61 percent of the parents say they are concerned that children will be exposed to violence.

The following concern are the overall security by the proliferation of images and unwanted attention, cyberbullying and pornography.

Over half of the surveyed parents also believed that children are too young when they start using mobile and the web.

36 percent of the kids in the Survey say that they had unpleasant experiences online.

It was Penetrace and Norstat who conducted the survey, they have talked with 1,600 parents with children aged 10 to 15 years and 500 of their children.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today