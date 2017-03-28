Six year old died after falling into the river in Skien

The six year old boy who fell into the Falkum river in Skien Sunday is dead. A five year old boy is out of danger, police said.

The boy was confirmed dead a little after 7pm Monday, according to the police in Telemark.

The boys of five and six years were flown to Oslo University Hospital on Sunday evening in life-threatening condition.

Police have little information about what happened when the two boys fell into the river on Sunday.

Four-year-old notified

Police Chief Annie Sandersen at Grenland police has confirmed to NTB that it was a four-year-old comrade of their’s who warned his father that the two other boys lay in the cold water.

The father alerted the police, who came out to the site along with crews from the Red Cross.

One of the children was picked up by a kayaker, while the other was recovered by rescue divers later on. It is this boy who is now confirmed dead.

Crisis Team

The five-year-old is not conscious, but the police have been informed by the hospital that he is out of danger.

Police have confirmed that the boys live in the area.

Mayor Hedda Foss Five of Skien says to Varden that the crisis team was activated on Sunday evening and follow up relatives, daycare personnel and staff at schools where siblings of the two boys are pupils. Even those who got the kids out of the water will be followed up if they wish.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today