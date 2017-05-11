Oslo prepares ski tracks after half a meter of snow fall

Ski tracks are prepped once more

Ski tracks are prepped and half a meter of snow give a strange spring atmosphere in Oslomarka. The deciduous trees bends over the largest snowfall in May for 50 years.

Outside the Meteorological Institute at Blindern it is 50 years since the last snow lay on the ground in May, according to NRK.

“It’s about half a meter of snow inside the Frognerseteråsen, Frønsvollmyrene and the areas there. That is more than during the winter, “says Knut Johansson in Oslo municipality.

So much snow has come to down that the crews are preparing the ski tracks – a short week before May 17th.

“That we prepare trails after Easter is completely abnormal. It has never been done in May, says Johansson.

Both in Nordmarka and Vestmarka, skiing is possible on Thursday. But it will not last. There are announced temperatures up to 15 degrees again to the weekend.

