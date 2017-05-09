Skogen Lund speak up against Trade Unions and Labour

NHO leader Kristin Skogen Lund criticizes Trade Union (LO) leader Gerd Kristiansen

NHO leader Kristin Skogen Lund criticizes LO leader Gerd Kristiansen for demonizing Norwegian working life and to prioritize campaigning for the Labour Party (AP).

Skogen Lund says to VG that LO‘s largest federation, the Federation of Trades (Fagforbundet), and Labour themselves do what they deride in speeches: hiring short-term labourers.

– We react to how LO and Labour describe the labour market in Norway. We can not remain quiet and watch how they paints the world’s best workplace black, she says.

In her opening speech to the LO congress Monday, Kristiansen went hard out against the Government, which she believes create unsecure workers and continued the rhetoric on temporary employment.

According to Skogen Lund, Labour Minister Anniken Hauglie (Conservatives) has presented figures showing that the number of temporary staff has remained stable at around eight per cent for many years.

– Both the Federation of Trades and Labour have posted temporary positions as communication advisors this very year, just because they need extra personnel for a period of time, says the NHO boss, stating that LO and AP criticize an everyday life they are part of.

According to Kristiansen, they have never been against temporary positions for temporary needs. The criticism applies to working life in general.

-When it is pure mafia conditions in central parts of the Norwegian working life, it is our duty as elected representatives to speak up, she says.

