Small aircraft crashed in the ‘Øyeren’ lake

A small plane has crashed in the ‘Øyeren’ lake in Enebakk. One person was retrieved from the lake, according to the police.

The incident was reported to police in time at 3:45 pm by a man who witnessed that the tiny aircraft crashed into the lake.

– The pilot was wet and cold, but otherwise in good condition, Operations Manager in the Police, Leif Olav Holten said.

The pilot was the only one on board the aircraft and he was rescued by a Sea King helicopter, Rescue Leader, Eirik Walle, told Romerikes Blad.

– The accident happened in connection with training. On how to land, the pilot stated that he miscalculated the wind while landing, according to Holten.

The plane is a so-called privately built ‘experimental aircraft’. It is registered in Sweden and brought into Norway. The aircraft weighs 900 kgs and is therefore bigger than an ultra light aircraft.

– It is a so-called amphibian plane, which therefore can land both at sea and on soil, according to Holten.

The pilot is in his sixties and a local resident.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today