Small majority believes in Støre as Prime Minister after the election

In a poll for TV 2, just over half the respondents say that they think Labour leader Jonas Gahr Støre will become the Prime Minister after the general election. But Erna Solberg has not given up hope.

The current Prime Minister receives 44 percent support, while 4.5 percent for one reason or another think that it will be somebody else who will be Norwegian Prime Minister after the election coming September.

– I think this is reflected in the polls which just now show a miniscule red-green majority, Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Conservatives) told TV 2.

The last polls have shown that there would have been an orange majority in the Parliament if there had been elections at present, since Labour has lost ground in the polls, which shows a massive advance for the Centre Party mainly at their expense.

– Now it’s my job to get people to vote for the bourgeois parties in the election so they start believing that I will continue as Prime Minister and that we retain a majority in the Parliament who do not want a change in Government, Solberg says.

