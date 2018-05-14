Smuggled goods group on Facebook closed down

The Facebook group for people who wanted to buy smuggled cigarettes,liquor and beer has been closed down. 4,500 people had joined the group.

In eight different languages, the page gave information to those “who want to buy cheap tobacco, snus, alcohol or other smuggled goods – cheap”, Stavanger Aftenblad reported on Thursday.

On Friday it was no longer possible to find the group on Facebook,wrote the newspaper that had been in contact with the group’s administrator.

‘’The page was created as a joke. Around ten people were behind the creation and managed the page,’’ said the person, who wanted to remain anonymous.

The man said he had not bought or sold smuggled goods through the group.He also stated to the newspaper that he does not have an overview of other people’s activities in the group.

It is illegal to buy and sell smuggled goods. The police admitted on Thursday that they are lagging behind when it comes to this online crime that is growing in scale.

“Both Southwest and other police districts will get better online.

Among other things, through a more active presence on social media,said police inspector Grete Winge, head of the Crime Prevention Unit in the Southwest Police District.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today