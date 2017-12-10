Snow causing chaos in air traffic over Europe

Snowfall has created delays and cancellations at several of Europe’s largest airports this weekend. The Stavanger Symphony Orchestra is stranded due to weather in Amsterdam.

The winter weather has caused traffic chaos over large parts of Germany this weekend.

Due to the heavy snowy west of Germany, the airport in Düsseldorf temporarily stopped all air traffic. The Frankfurt airport also reported a number of canceled flights and hundreds of delays.

A spokesperson for Fraport, the operating company of Frankfurt Airport, describes the situation as dramatic.

It is not just air traffic that is affected in Germany, several drivers and cars have also suffered damage to the snowstorms.

And in the UK, the snow doesn’t go unnoticed either.

Big delays

The airports in Luton and Stansted outside of London, and the airport in Birmingham report major delays of scheduled flights on Sunday because the runways had to be cleared of snow.

And on the M1 motorway between London and north-east England, several stretches were closed due to accidents where cars with summer tires had driven into each other on the slippery road. It is not common to use winter tires in generally un-snowy UK.

In Wales, the police urged people to avoid going outside if it was not necessary. Snow and heavy winds have forecasted all Sunday, especially at the coast.

Weather stranded Norwegians in Amsterdam

In Norway, Yr is reporting a lot of snow on Western Norway. At home there are currently no air traffic problems.

But at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, 80 members of the Stavanger Symphony Orchestra are stranded, reports Stavanger Aftenblad.

When the symphony orchestra was to go home Sunday, they were told they would be on an airplane that leaves Tuesday morning due to the snowy weather that is ravaging large parts of Europe.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today