Snow Chaos in Eastern Norway – Slippery Roads

Large amounts of wet snow and undercooled rain lead to slippery roads, accidents and queues in several counties writes VG.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute has issued a yellow hazard warning for difficult driving conditions in Østfold, Vestfold, Telemark and Aust-Agder from this afternoon onwards. While precipitation comes as snow in Oslo, there is a risk of rain that freezes on the ground in other counties.

“Precipitation has begun to come down throughout Eastern Norway. In Oslo and Akershus it will fall 10-15 centimetres of snow in Oslo, while precipitation will come as sleet or rain in several other counties. Especially in the coastal areas, there will be rain,” Meteorologist on Duty, Ingrid Bentsen, tells VG.

It is especially rain that freezes on the ground inland that will lead to difficult driving conditions. The precipitation will decrease during the night.

“There will be gradually decreasing precipitation at night. As of tomorrow afternoon, the low pressure will move towards Sweden,” Bentsen continues.

Long queues and traffic accidents

The weather has already caused traffic problems. On the E16 between Bærum and Sollihøgda, a truck has been stopped due to the slippery conditions. It has blocked all oncoming traffic and causes long queues. Neither police nor car owner has so far been able to reach the truck because of the long queues, Oslo police district tweets.

Also in Bamle in Telemark a truck has spun and slid off the road. The E18 is closed on the stretch in connection with the salvage operation. At Kløfta in Akershus, the slippery conditions have led to a traffic accident between two cars – but the involved persons have not suffered any physical injuries.

In Lier, a truck ran into a snow plough from behind. No personal injuries have been reported in the accident. There has also been a traffic accident in Strømsveien in Oslo, but there supposedly are not any serious injuries, Oslo OPS tweets.

But while drivers need to be careful, ski enthusiasts in Eastern Norway can rejoice about replenished snow in rock-solid slopes.

“There will be plenty of snow for everyone from Oslo and northwards. It will be a good replenishment, maybe 10–20 cm on Monday to Tuesday in the metropolitan area,” State Meteorologist at the Meteorological Institute, Rafael Escobar Løvdahl smiles.

Vi har sendt ut gult farevarsel på vanskelige kjøreforhold i #Østfold, #Vestfold, #Telemark og #AustAgder fra i ettermiddag. Det er fare for regn som fryser på bakken. Sjekk https://t.co/sb4X9as5HV. pic.twitter.com/PPZboTZotP — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) January 7, 2019

