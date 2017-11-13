Snow comes to eastern Norway on Tuesday

Many Easterners will wake up to white hills on Tuesday morning, reported the Meteorological Institute.

The Institute encouraged motorists who are still driving with summer tires to leave the car at home on Tuesday, when the first major snowfall is expected.

The snow will cause difficult driving conditions in Eastern Norway, especially in outer areas. In Oslo, Akershus, Buskerud, Vestfold, Telemark and Østfold, there is a risk of slippery roads between 06.00 and 12.00 on Tuesday.

State Meteorologist, Kristian Gislefoss, told NRK news that he believes the snow will fall between 05.00 and 07.00, but it will be below five centimetres. Thus, it will disappear quickly with the plus temperatures expected on Wednesday.

