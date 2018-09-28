Snow to create difficult driving conditions in several parts of the country

Poor weather will create challenging driving conditions before the autumn holiday. The state road service calls for all drivers to be aware of their local weather conditions.

Yr and the Norwegian Public Roads Administration report difficult driving conditions and local delays in several parts of the country.

At Hardangervidda, slippery roads with snow and slush have led two cars ending up partly in ditches, and on Dagalifjell a snow plow had to be into service Thursday morning. When several cars got stuck.

In Oppland, snow has fallen on the road, and it had to be plowed over Valdresflya.

On Friday, Møre og Romsdal and Trøndelag can also get snowdrifts that can cause delays and creat difficult driving conditions locally on the roads. Therefore, anyone who is traveling on the roads should check the local weather forecasts and use tires to suit the conditions.

In Western Norway a lot of precipitation is expected, which can cause more landslides and floods. Steep slopes, as well as streams and river will swell with high water flows, are particularly exposed.

With snow showers and zero visibility over the mountains, Vegvesenet recommends that no one drive their cars with summer tires.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today