Snowfall induces trouble at Flesland

Heavy snowfall induces trouble at Bergen Airport, Flesland

Copious amounts of snowfall create major problems for air traffic at Bergen Airport, Flesland. The population of nearby Geiranger is still isolated after the snow storm.

Tuesday morning it was real snow flurry and all air traffic was halted. All the early morning flights were severely delayed.

It is very flurry. We plough non-stop. As soon as we finish one round, we have to start all over again, Operational Manager in Avinor, Øystein Skaar, tells Bergens Tidende.

From 7.30 am several aircraft have taken off, long after their scheduled departure times. Delays are expected throughout the morning hours.

The inhabitants of Geiranger are still isolated

The summer tourist magnet, Geiranger in Møre & Romsdal, is still isolated as a result of the storm on Sunnmøre. The police are in contact with fire and health personnel in the hamlet.

Both roads leading to Geiranger are still closed for all traffic, as a result of the storms that ravaged Sunnmøre yesterday. The inhabitants are still isolated, but both mobile and emergency networks are back online. The police have contact with fire and health personnel in the small hamlet.

We will not follow up the situation further until something untoward happens, but we are in contact with those we need to be in contact with. The road authorities are working double-time on opening the road for traffic again, informs Operations Manager at the Police in Møre & Romsdal, Kenneth Sætre.

He states that an emergency preparedness ferry will be able to transport the inhabitants out of the village in the case of emergency.





