Snow melting in western Norway, possible flooding

Snow melting increase the possibility of flooding in several locations in the country

Norway’s Waterways and Energy Directorate (NVE) alerts about flood hazards in large parts of Western and Central Norway. Temperature increase and snow melting are the cause for it.

– The flood warning applies to Hordaland, Sør-Trøndelag, Møre og Romsdal and Sogn og Fjordane, Elin Langsholt tells NRK. Langsholt is Hydrologist specialist in NVE.

Yellow warning

On Saturday, a so-called yellow flood warning has been sent to several counties in the country and it will last for weekend.

“It is because there is a lot of snow and it melts a lot because of high temperatures. There was rainfall yesterday and it has also caused melting to come this weekend, says Langsholt.

Large damage is not expected as a result of the flood, but people should be careful when traveling near watercourses. The flood can be biggest in areas like Rauma, Vossovassdraget and Gaula.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today