Snowden criticises Norwegian intelligence debate

Edward Snowden has warned about a democratic scandal,and called for openness and debate about the E-service in Norway.

Through a video link from his asylum place in Russia, Snowden participated in a debate on ‘Society’ in Trondheim on Sunday, wrote Adresseavisen newspaper. He called for more debate and openness about Norwegian intelligence activities.

“The audience, even large parts of the Norwegian government,become misled about the purpose of the monitoring and the basis for it. Norwegian politicians haven’t known the extent,”said the former intelligence analyst, revealing disclosures of extensive data collection from Eggemoen at Hønefoss. It is not clear whether the collection was legal.

“It’s possible that they find things that are not legal, but the business where it was discovered was also not legal,” Snowden said.

‘’Should the laws then change to allow it? It’s possible you want that. But there must be an open debate about it. It’s not an intelligence scandal you have to take care of. It is a democratic scandal.

In 2013, Snowden revealed North America’s large-scale surveillance programs. Since leaking documents he obtained through his job at the NSA intelligence service, he has lived in temporary asylum in Russia.

