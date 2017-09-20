Snowfall creates traffic jam

Heavy snowfall has created difficult driving conditions in several places during the night. At Dovrefjell, drivers of large vehicles are finding chains for their tyres.

Along the E6, at Drivdalen-Hjerkinn in Sør-Trøndelag, there has been heavy snowfall during the night, according to Vegtrafikkscentralen Region Midt.

‘Large vehicles should use chains on wheels. A modestly sized crew is out doing that’.

Notice of the snowfall was given in advance via a message from the Meteorological Institute, which remains valid until Thursday morning.

‘From late Tuesday, there will be difficult driving conditions on the mountain crossings, and other highways, are expected due to snow. It is necessary to be equipped for the conditions’.

The notice applies to Oppland, Hedmark, Møre og Romsdal, and Sør-Trøndelag counties .

