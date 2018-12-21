Snowy weather can lead to blackouts

There is a lot of heavy snow in store for Southern Norway in the next 24 hours. Agder Energi Nett has increased the readiness to handle blackouts if power failures occur due to the bad weather.

The meteorologists report a lot of precipitation, 25-45 mm, in the coastal area from Lindesnes and to the east. Along the coast, precipitation comes as rain, but just inside the coast and slightly up from sea level as sleet and snow. Heavy snow cover on the grid lines can, therefore, cause problems for the power supply.

Agder Energi Nett has increased the readiness to be prepared as soon as a power failure occurs due to the weather.

Agder Energi Nett recommends that customers be well prepared if there is a power failure by, for example, preparing alternative heating, having torches and candles available and collect water if one is dependent on power for the water supply, etc.

The power map on aenett.no shows an overview of where there is a power failure at the moment.

Snowy trees that fell on top of the contact line on Friday morning closed Sørlandsbanen between Kristiansand and Gjerstad. NSB provided alternative transport.

