Sogndal fire: – It could have gone a lot worse

Nobody was injured in a fire in two houses in Sogndal center night before Sunday. Five people were examined by doctor and 14 people evacuated from nearby houses.

The police reported about the fire at 1.52 am. Large parts of Sogndal center was covered in smoke.

The local firefighters in Sogndal received assistance from both Førde and Leikanger and volunteers from the Red Cross and the Civil Defense along with several police patrols.

Jan Gunnar Holvik at the 110-station informs NTB that the fire service limited the risk of spreading significantly around 3.30 pm

Marianne Føleide, operations manager in the West Police District, confirms that the fire is under control.

– We have control now. All persons living in the two houses that burned have been accounted for, says Føleide.

The fire department is still on site and is working to secure the site. All the evacuees in the area have been transported to the municipality building in Sogndal.

Unknown cause

The cause of the fire is not known. It will be investigated and there will be interrogation of witnesses Sunday, police cite. As soon as the fire site is cooled enough, forensic technicians will do their investigations to try to find the cause of the fire.

“It is still quite hot there, so at best they will start working before noon ,” says Operation Manager Odd Arve Solvåg in the West Police District to NRK at 9 am on Sunday.

Five students

One of those living in one of the houses that burned is Joakim Fossheim. He was on his way home when he discovered the fire.

– I’ve lost everything. Very many clothes and outdoors equipment. But it’s only material things, so it’s not a crisis. I will always be able to get new, says Fossheim to NRK.

In one of the houses there were five students. In the other house a family lived.

Feared new Lærdal fire

Fossheim reports that he feared a new Lærdal fire in the densely populated area constituting wooden houses. Over 40 buildings were lost in that fire.

– Fortunately, the fire service was quickly on the spot and limited it to two houses, says Fossheim.

