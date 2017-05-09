Sola municipality forbids begging

The Conservatives and Progress Party in Sola got a majority

The Conservatives and Progress Party in Sola got a majority for their proposal to ban begging in the municipality.

The decision was taken at the presidency meeting on Tuesday, at the expense of an alternative proposal from the Liberals, Christian Democrats, the Centre Party and the Labour Party to use the existing legal instruments to fight aggressive and troublesome begging, says Stavanger Aftenblad.

– It has taken too long before responding to the situation in the political centre. It has escalated and developed for too long.

This proves that the police do not have the tools they need to achieve this, said Mayor Ole Ueland in Sola during the meeting.

