Solar power to be the world’s fastest growing power source

In 2016, solar power accounted for two third of the world’s new power capacity. The International Energy Agency (IEA) calls it a new era for solar power, being bigger than any other power source.

According to the IEA, solar power receives a lot of attention worldwide, especially in China. The capacity of solar panels worldwide has increased by 50 percent in the past year, with China being responsible for half the growth. China is now world leader in renewable energy, followed by the United States.

Besides solar power, coal has also continued to grow as a power source, despite global efforts to prevent the coal industry’s climate emissions.

